Projecting a revenue gap of Rs 1,063.13 crore under the existing tariff regime and distribution loss of 35 per cent, power distribution utility Wesco has demanded subsidy from the State Government to meet the gap.

The company has estimated its revenue requirement for 2013-14 at Rs 3,213.16 crore to meet its obligation to supply power to the consumers of its areas of operation.

Nearly 70 per cent (Rs 2,218 crore) of the revenue requirement will be utilised for power purchase from Gridco and the remaining 30 per cent will be required to meet other obligations, including staff salary, operation and maintenance and loan repayment.

In spite of collecting bills from consumers at the existing tariff, the company will not be in a position to meet its revenue requirement. It has estimated a revenue gap of Rs 1,063.13 crore during the current financial year.

While requesting Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to consider a retail supply tariff (RST) hike, Wesco expects a subsidy of that order from the State Government to avoid another hike.

In its annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposal, Wesco has proposed to purchase 6,821 million units which is 5 per cent more than what the regulatory commission approved for 2012-13.

Similarly, the proposed sales will be 4,433 MU which is 10 per cent more than the estimated sales of 4,028 MU in the current fiscal. The proposed distribution loss will be more than 35 per cent compared to the estimated 38 per cent loss during 2012-13. The commission, however, had approved a loss of 19.6 per cent for the current fiscal.

Recommending several rationalisation measures to fill it revenue gap, Wesco requested OERC to consider application of delayed payment surcharge to all category of consumers, power factor penalty, two part tariff for emergency power supply to captive power plants (CPPs), discontinuation of load factor incentive, take or pay tariff, revised tariff for lift irrigation point, revision of demand charges and monthly minimum fixed charges (MMFC) to recover full fixed distribution cost.

Meanwhile, Gridco, the bulk power trading utility of the State, has demanded 40 per cent hike in the bulk supply tariff. The decision of the Commission on Retail Supply Tariff shall be effective from April 1, 2013.

A total of 104 objections/suggestions have been filed against the proposed ARR of Wesco.

For the first time regulatory commission has taken up tariff hearing outside the State capital to facilitate maximum participation of consumers.