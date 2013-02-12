Three workers of a flour mill were killed and another three seriously injured when the jeep in which they were travelling skidded off the road near Chhatia on NH-5 under Barachana police limits late on Sunday night.

They were returning home after admitting one of their fellow workers, who got injured on duty, to SCB Medical in Cuttack.

The deceased have been identified as Mangovinda Samal (35) of Jagannathpur, Manas Ranjan Samal (37) and Kailas Chandra Samal (38), both belonging to Bidyadharpur under Barachana police limits in the district. The injured were rushed to the SCB Medical and their condition was stated to be critical.

Police said they were all workers of Eastern Foods, a flour mill near Chhatia. While they were working in the mill on Sunday, a fellow worker, identified as Dusashan Samal, got seriously injured following an accident in the mill.

They had taken Samal to Cuttack and on their way back the mishap occurred at a road near Chhatia area.