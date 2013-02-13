Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday submitted a Rs 238-crore proposal to the Centre for development of hilly areas of Sunabeda region of Maoist-affected Nuapada district.

In a letter to Union Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh, Naveen welcomed the proposal given by the Union Minister for the development of Sunabeda region and said the State Government had prepared the project keeping in view the requirements of locals.

The scheme will have a provision for drinking water, health, education and housing facilities, development of roads, electricity, livelihood and employment generation programmes besides setting up watershed and irrigation projects.

This will benefit nearly 7,000 people of 86 gram panchayats in Sunabeda area. The scheme will accelerate socio-economic development of the area, Naveen said.