Audiometric signal for the blind soon

In an attempt to address the traffic woes of the visually challenged, a proposal to set up audiometric traffic signal was mooted at the city management group (CMG) meeting on Saturday.

This signal was long awaited considering the location of Association for Blind’s office near Big Bazaar chakk. Many of the visually challenged people can be usually seen manoeuvring the heavy traffic at the crossing everyday.

Traffic ACP Binod Dash informs that the proposal is in the discussion stage but will materialise soon. It was also proposed that major malls and official buildings of the city should be made barrier-free for the specially-abled to move freely.

Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) and BMC would identify land on the outskirts of the city was also proposed. These stretches of land will be converted to parks.