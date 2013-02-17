Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh on Saturday hit out at the State Government for its silence on issues like industrialisation, irrigation and employment while tom-toming launch of schemes and sops for various sections.

With the mega industrial projects yet to take off even after many years of signing MoUs, the Government seems to have admitted its failure on the front as the issue did not find a mention in the Governor’s address, said Singh participating on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

After signing MoUs with 29 independent power producers for installation of thermal power plants with a generating capacity of 37,440 MW, the Government had claimed to achieve power generation of 5,000 MW by the end of the 11th Plan period. In the last budget session, the Government assured the House that seven of the 12 power projects which have made substantial progress will be commissioned by 2013.

Singh sought to know from the Chief Minister as to how many independent power projects (IPPs) have been commissioned and how much power the State is getting.

The Government has nothing to boast about on the industrial front for nothing has happened in this sector.

Describing the mining scam as the mother of all scams, Bhupinder said the Government is still not prepared to submit a white paper despite repeated demands from the Opposition. The State Government’s rejection of an Assembly committee probe or a probe by the CBI clearly established its involvement in the scam.

Assailing the Government for its claim of according top priority to agriculture sector, Singh in his address said it is evident from the steep hike in the onion price and other vegetables. Alleging that horticulture is a neglected sector, he said that the State imports vegetables, fruits and non-vegetable.

“It is a shame on the Government to reason out the hike in onion price to the fall in production in Maharashtra,” he remarked and sought to know how long Odisha will depend on other states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for vegetables, fish and eggs.

The Government has no vision on agriculture or industry sectors. Its vision is limited to only ‘BPL rice’, he remarked.

Since the Government has failed to keep its promise to provide irrigation to at least 35 per cent of the cultivable land of each block by the end of the 11th Plan, the topic was ignored this time. There is no mention about medium and major irrigation projects in the Governor’s address, he said.

Singh debunked the Government’s claim of bringing down the poverty level to 37 per cent by 2012-end saying the number of families covered under BPL rice show that the poverty level has in fact increased.