Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Minister Lalbihari Himrika said in the Assembly that the State Government has initiated several measures for all-round development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the State.

Replying to a question from Hitesh Bagarti (BJP), the Minister said 2378 Chakotia Bhunjias, of a PVTG reside in 14 villages in Sunabeda, Soseng and Michhapali gram panchayats in Kalahandi district.Chakotia Bhunjia Development Agency (CBDA), a micro project is functioning since 1994-95 for their the development of the PVTG. The Minister said houses have been provided to the Bhunjia families under the Indira Awas and Mo Kudia schemes.

He said 376 persons have been provided old age/disabled and widow pensions. He said 34 educated Bhunjias have been provided financial assistance for self-employment purposes. Besides, 325 families have been included under the MGNREGS, he said.