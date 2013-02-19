‘City buses to ply during bandh’

Express News Service By

The city bus services will run as usual during the two-day all-India bandh called by the trade unions on February 20 and 21.

Since we are not involved in the demands put forth by the trade unions, we will not be participating in the bandh,” said Dream Team Sahara CEO Sudhanshu Jena. This, he said, would largely depend on the law and order situation during the bandh.

The Bhubaneswar Autorickshaw Mahasangha will be joining the bandh. But, the Mahasangha has issued instructions to keep the emergency services open. “In case of medical emergencies, we have instructed that none of the autorickshaw drivers will deny the services,” said Bhubaneswar Autorickshaw Mahasangha president Padmanav Samal.

Though the autorickshaw drivers will be joining the bandh, Samal said that the insurance benefits that they enjoy during their working days, will not be available during the bandh. This will mean that if there is a clash and the autorickshaw gets damaged in any way, they will not receive any insurance claims.