Home States Odisha

‘City buses to ply during bandh’

Published: 19th February 2013 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2013 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

City-Buses

The city bus services will run as usual during the two-day all-India bandh called by the trade unions on February 20 and 21.

Since we are not involved in the demands put forth by the trade unions, we will not be participating in the bandh,” said Dream Team Sahara CEO Sudhanshu Jena. This, he said, would largely depend on the law and order situation during the bandh.

The Bhubaneswar Autorickshaw Mahasangha will be joining the bandh. But, the Mahasangha has issued instructions to keep the emergency services open. “In case of medical emergencies, we have instructed that none of the autorickshaw drivers will deny the services,” said Bhubaneswar Autorickshaw Mahasangha president Padmanav Samal.

Though the autorickshaw drivers will be joining the bandh, Samal said that the insurance benefits that they enjoy during their working days, will not be available during the bandh. This will mean that if there is a clash and the autorickshaw gets damaged in any way, they will not receive any insurance claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp