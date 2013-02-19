Pyari issue rocks house

Express News Service By

The alleged links of Odisha Jana Morcha (OJM) chairman Pyarimohan Mohapatra with the Maoists rocked the Assembly on Monday with the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party members demanding that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clarify the issue in the House.

The issue cropped up during zero hour basing on an FIR lodged by Preetiranjan Mohanty, the Lok Dal State unit president, on Saturday in the capital police station here and the statement given by Pyarimohan on Sunday that there is a conspiracy to arrest him by linking him to the Maoists.

Raising the issue, BJD member Pradip Maharathi wanted to know whether Pyarimohan has any links with the Maoists.

Alleging that different incidents always gave an impression that the Rajya Sabha member had close ties with the Naxalites, Maharathi wanted to know whether Pyarimohan was responsible for making the Chasi Mulia Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) candidate the vice-chairman of the Koraput Zilla Parishad.

When negotiation was on between the BJD, led by Minister of State Rabi Narayan Nanda, and Congress, led by former MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati for the vice-chairman’s post, was there a telephone call to Nanda to give the post to the CMAS candidate. Who made that telephone call, the BJD MLA wanted to know.

Stating that the abduction of BJD MLA Jhina Hikaka was shrouded in mystery, Maharathi also wanted to know who recommended the name of Dandapani Mohanty as a mediator for the Maoists. Besides, was he (Pyarimohan) linked in any way with the abduction of the two Italian nationals, he asked.

“I have a suspicion because I had heard the ideologue (margadarshak) say that there would be no harm to the Italians,” Maharathi said and added that the Chief Minister should clarify all these issues. Or else the Chief Minister will be under a cloud, he said.

Describing Maharathi’s statement as alarming, Leader of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) K V Singhdeo too demanded that the Chief Minister should take the House into confidence on this issue. Stating that the MP, who is still in BJD in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that there is a conspiracy to arrest him, Singhdeo said that the Chief Minister should clarify.

Maharathi also named a minister, the BJP leader said and wanted that the Chief Minister should also make it clear whether he (the minister) and others have links with the Naxalites.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh said the allegation is nothing new. The day Hikaka was kidnapped, the Congress had alleged in the House that the State Government is hand in glove with the Maoists. There was an agreement with the CMAS for the post of Koraput Zilla Parishad vice-president, he said, adding that when it did not materialise, the MLA was kidnapped.

Alleging that the Maoists’ problem is the creation of the State Government, Singh referred to the killing of the sitting BJD MLA of Umerkote by the ultras.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Ind) alleged that the Maoists have been divided into two camps. One is under the control of Pyarimohan while the other is under the Chief Minister, he said.