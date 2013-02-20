Power generation still dismal: Survey

Express News Service By

Even though electricity is a key component for sustainable economic growth and the demand for power is steadily increasing, the State Government has failed to achieve the desired generation even after signing 29 MoUs with independent power projects.

The demand for power has doubled during the last 12 years. While the average power demand of the State was 1,334 MW in 2001-02, it has increased to 2,674 MW in 2011-12. The current peak demand of power has increased to 3,300 MW, but the availability is 2,600 MW resulting in a deficit of 21.2 pc, which is higher than the national average deficit of 9.81 pc. After installation of Ib Thermal power project at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district, no new power projects came up in the State from 1996 to 2011. The State Government signed a number of MoUs from 2006 onwards for establishment of independent power projects.

Meanwhile, the Government has signed 29 MoUs with power units for an installed capacity of over 37,000 MW.

Though the installed capacity of the State has almost doubled from 2005-06, the availability of power is far behind the installed capacity, the latest Economic Survey report stated.

In 2005-06, the availability of power was 1,862 MW as against an installed capacity of 5,073 MW. Although the installed capacity increased to 10,114 MW in 2011-12, the availability of power was 2,599 MW.

The State continued to have surplus power as against demand till 2010-11. However, the trend has reversed since then. The availability of power was 2,838 MW when the demand was 2,398 MW. Now the demand has far exceeded the availability of power, the report said.

With about 40 lakh power consumers, of which more than 35 lakh are domestic consumers, the total consumption of power has increased by 115 per cent since 2001-02. However, the urban-rural disparities remained high.

As per the report, power consumption in rural areas was 2,974 mn unit out of total consumption of 13,054 mn units in 2011-12. Ironically, 27.66 lakh (70 per cent) out of the total 40 lakh consumers are from rural areas.

The outlay of the State for the energy sector during the 10th Plan period was a meagre Rs 1,206 cr. Though the Government had made a provision of Rs 4,306 cr for the 11th Plan period, the utilisation till 2009-10 was only Rs 1,458 cr. The provisional expenditure for 2010-11 was Rs 684 cr and for 2011-12 Rs 688 cr. The anticipated expenditure during the 11th Plan period will be Rs 2,830 cr, which is 66 pc of the total outlay, the survey report said.