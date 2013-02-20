At an unearthly hour when the entire town slept, the Prince Charming of Congress was out for a walk on the streets of Sambalpur town to de-stress himself after an eventful day.

Despite the pleas by the Special Protection Group (SPG) regarding his safety, Rahul moved out of the Circuit House and walked to the Jail Chhack with his political advisor Kanishka Singh.

While he went unnoticed, as few could have expected him to walk down the road of Sambalpur in a track pant and a green polo neck, some spotted him due to the heavy security cover.

The policemen, who had lined the route as a part of the two and three tier security ring, were left impressed. The policemen, who reassembled after Rahul returned to the Circuit House, could ascertain from the little whispers they heard, that Rahul talked about the developments and the issues bothering the country at the dead of the night.

However, what left the policemen wondering was the youth icon’s stamina and the secret behind his fitness regime.

The Prince Charming, who had left thousands of party workers disheartened earlier in the day, no doubt, left the Sambalpurians amazed with his midnight walk.