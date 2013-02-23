All scepticism related to the online form fill up format of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) was put to rest with more than 36,000 candidates registering online in 10 days.

The online format was introduced by the State Government this year to make the process paper-free and more convenient for students. The new format is also aimed at familiarising the students with the national entrance test format that will be introduced from next year for engineering courses. This is the last time that the State Government will conduct OJEE.

The private colleges had criticised the State Government’s decision to make the OJEE form fill up process completely online stating that the students from rural areas might find it difficult. “Students who want to pursue engineering will be in the know of the basics of Internet. We did not think this would be a problem at all,” said Department of Technical Education and Training (DTET) Additional Secretary Ratnakar Rout.

This year around 23,000 students have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the State, for admission into the medical colleges. The test is being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Examination centres will be set up in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Jeypore. There are 45 centres in Bhubaneswar where about 19,000 student will appear.

Even though the examination is being conducted by the central body, counselling will be done by the State Government as per their reservation policy.