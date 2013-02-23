Government revises teachers’ salaries

Express News Service By

The Government on Friday revised salary of the block grant college teachers. There were two sets of notifications: one for the 662 college teachers who get only 40 per cent block grant and another for 488, some of whom get block grant as well as State Government salary.

As per the first notification for 662 colleges, the employees will be paid 60 pc at the initial rate plus grade pay as per the Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) rules, 2008. The notification said the employees, on completion of eight years from the date of sanction of block grant, will be paid 75 pc of the pay at the initial rate plus grade pay in the revised scale. On completion of 11 years of getting block grant, the salary will be 100 per cent.

Similarly, teachers of 488 colleges will get 100 per cent at the initial rate plus grade pay. The grant-in-aid entitlements of these employees will be further considered for upward revision after three years.