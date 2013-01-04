Uncertainty ended over continuance of Air Odisha service to Rourkela. The company has asserted that it would resume flights on January 15.

The nine-seater aircraft service of Air Odisha was abruptly snapped on November 26 last.

Air Odisha official Ashok Pani said the services had been suspended for technical reasons. The regular services are likely to resume on January 15. Air Odisha is in the process of procuring a new Cessna Grand Caravan 208 B aircraft. The aircraft would arrive at Rourkela twice a day and the new route schedule will include Jeypore, Angul, Kolkata and Raipur.

Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association vice-chairman Surata Patnaik said, “Air link is very essential to maintain the growth speed of Rourkela city and Sundargarh district. With collective efforts it can be sustained hence Air Odisha should not back out.”

Despite Air Odisha’s claim of poor occupancy rate, sources in the company said the average occupancy had been four or five regularly and at least on three occasions the aircraft was full.

Air Odisha is contemplating to revise fare between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to Rs 6,000 from the earlier Rs 5,500, sources said.

Air Odisha CMD RK Pani had earlier said, fare can be reduced if they get passengers.