Experts seek total ban on tobacco products

Even as the Government has announced a total ban on manufacture, sale and use of gutkha in the State from the start of 2013 and is expected to notify it soon, medical experts and anti-tobacco campaigners have called for bringing all forms of smokeless tobacco under its ambit.

The ban on gutkha is a welcome move as it would go a long way in controlling tobacco- related cancers and other diseases but inclusion of all forms of smokeless tobacco would make the initiative more effective. Besides gutkha, khaini gudhakhu, zarda, nasa and the various other kinds of chewing tobacco mixes should also be completely banned, chairman of Hemalata Hospitals Dr Arabinda Rath told mediapersons here on Thursday.

One third of all cancers can be prevented simply by not consuming tobacco. As high as 60 per cent of oral cancers and up to 80 per cent of lung cancers can be prevented if tobacco consumption is checked.

Tobacco is not limited to oral and lung cancers, it is also a major cause of cancers of the intestine, oesophagus, urinary bladder, prostate and kidney. Besides, tobacco is also a causatory factor for breast and uterine cervix cancer.

“Smokeless tobacco is more harmful than cigarettes as it is taken into the body as a whole. Even if small quantity of tobacco is retained in the body, it can cause carcinogenic effect and can affect even inaccessible parts which makes diagnosis of cancer very difficult,” Dr Rath explained.

The ban should be followed with proper enforcement on the ground. The unscrupulous manufacturers and traders can adopt various devious means to continue supply the products.

“The prime focus should be on making availability zero. Further, special steps should be taken to protect youngsters as in Odisha youth take to this habit with the attainment of adolescence. There should be strict and regular enforcement drives to completely cut down the entire supply chain,” chairman of Panda Curie Cancer Hospital, Cuttack, Prof Krupasindhu Panda said.

The anti-tobacco campaigners, while lauding the government for the bold step, have also pressed for bringing all forms of smokeless tobacco into the fold. “Even paan masalas should be included as lab tests show that they contain nicotine.

The FSSAI Regulations, 2011, stipulates that tobacco and nicotine cannot be used as ingredients in any food product. A comprehensive strategy should be devised involving the district administration and police to tackle the menace,” senior manager of VHAI-Aparajita Itishree Kanungo said.