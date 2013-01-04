Movie viewing experience is going to get a huge boost in the Capital City with the first Inox of the State all set for operation beginning Friday.

The Inox, located at Bhawani-BMC Mall in Sahid Nagar, has three screens with a combined seating capacity of 960. It will also be the first multiplex of the State.

“This is going to change the film watching experience for the people of Capital City. Odisha was the only State whose Capital did not have a multiplex till Inox happened,” said Devjyoti Patnaik, promoter of Jyote Group which was instrumental in getting the Inox to Bhubaneswar.

While the first show will start at 11.20 am, ticket prices will be variable - ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 220. The ticket rates will change on weekdays and weekends.

The State Government has already made suitable changes in licensing procedures to allow varying ticket prices for cinema halls.

The box office for the first show opens at 10 am.