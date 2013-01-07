The bandh call given by CPI (Maoist) in Nuapada district and Gariabandh district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh was total on Sunday.

The ultras gave the call to protest “police harassment of innocent people suspecting them to be Maoists.”

Business establishments remained shut for the day and vehicles were off the road in the district. The Maoists also resorted to road blockade by felling trees between Dharambandha and Potora under Nuapada block.

Although no major violence was reported, two security personnel and DSP of Gariabandh, Raj Kumar Minz, had a providential escape after a pressure bomb went off while a felled tree was being removed from the road at Dabainallah.

Security forces have intensified combing to avert any untoward incident. The two security personnel are constables Gourav Pathak and Thaneswar Verma.

In the posters and banners put up at many places, the ultras called on people to protest police high-handedness and intensify their fight in Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary for ‘jal’, ‘jungle’ and ‘jamin’.

The market at Bhainsmudi Chhack was closed after posters were found near Sarabong. People of eight gram panchayats depend upon this weekly market.