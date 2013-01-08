There is something about art that lends itself entirely to the euphoria of freedom. One experienced this elation in the midst of some of the popular artists who had put forward their best works for connoisseurs of art in the city.

Titled Brush Strokes - 2013, an art exhibition was organised at Rashtriya Lalit Kala Akademi here by colourentice.com, an online art gallery, and the Together artists’ group of Bhubaneswar. Works of more than 60 artists from all over the country were on display.

Artist P K Jena, also the Secretary of Energy Department, drew a bruised, sad, but angry face of a woman reflecting upon the December 16 Delhi gangrape case. Surrounded by monkeys who seemed to pounce upon the woman, the painting was done mostly in dark shades of red and grey.

In his paintings, Ramesh Pachpande engaged with various human emotions. Today, Ramesh has developed a unique style of charcol paintings on paper which highlights facial expressions and brings to the fore the sublime beauty of the human form. His paintings, a reflection of his rural roots, portray the serene innocence, the charm and purity of the rural folk.

In the world of abstracts, especially when it concerns non-representational forms of art, what is ultimately important is the thought process involved as the painting evolves. For, the artist comes with no predisposed ideas towards his painting, and discovers new dimensions existent in the mind only as the painting takes shape. It is this spontaneity that provides the seeds for his inspiration.

In his neo abstractions of architectural forms, Parameswar Samal provided the viewers a wonderful peek into his mind. It was one that sought to go far beyond the forms that one is used to relating with architectural landscapes.

And, it was hard to miss his interaction with colours and the subtle layering of his narratives.

The windows drawn by the geometrical abstracts of Suresh Gulage were captivating. One also appreciates how he handles and brings together vibrant and (erstwhile) incompatible colours on his canvas.

While Kailash Chandra Nayak drew a decorated bull signifying the rich cultural tradition of Odisha, sculptor Kanta Kishore Moharana displayed a marble and bronze sculpture of an open book out of which a tree emerged. Paramesh Paul brought out the sanctifying splendour of Banaras in full glory through his work in acrylic.

One might want to go on and on about the works of these artists. For, it is the limitless possibilities of the human mind that lies at the core of it all.

The exhibition that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 3, concluded on Monday.