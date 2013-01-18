Home States Odisha

Food quality at SCB to be monitored

Published: 18th January 2013 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2013 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cuttack district administration has moved to keep a stern watch on the diet provided to patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital following complaints of dip in quality of food served to them and non-adherence to the timings by the agencies involved.

The  Diet Vigilance Committee of the hospital will be geared up to ensure that both the cooked and dry food doled out to the patients comply with the quality norms and nutritional values as stipulated by the National Nutrition Advisory Committee under Government of India.

Every day one committee member will be assigned to check the food preparation for quality and hygiene. The Committee comprises senior doctors and officials of the hospital administration as members.

Of late, the Collector has been receiving complaints on the fall in standard of the food provided to the patients in the hospital. The dissatisfaction over the quality of breakfast is particularly more severe. In specific instances, the complaints have pointed out that the bread supplied to the patients has often been found to be stale.

Further, the patients have also been complaining that they are not receiving the breakfast and food on time, which has affected their adherence to the timings for taking medicines. “We are, thus, making efforts to ensure that proper and good quality food is served by strengthening monitoring mechanisms. The Vigilance Committee will start inspections immediately,” Collector Girish SN said.

The administration is also contemplating to rope in senior and eminent citizens to monitor the diet supply. A committee can be formed of respectable and prominent citizens who will spare some time in a week to check the food quality.

Meanwhile, diet charts have been displayed in every ward and department of the hospital. The patients can get to know the menu on a particular day and compare it with the food served to them.

Cooked food like rice, dal, curries and sauteed vegetables are provided along with dry food as bread loaves, milk, eggs and bananas as per the choice of the patients. Non-vegetarian food is also served on specific days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp