Food quality at SCB to be monitored

Cuttack district administration has moved to keep a stern watch on the diet provided to patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital following complaints of dip in quality of food served to them and non-adherence to the timings by the agencies involved.

The Diet Vigilance Committee of the hospital will be geared up to ensure that both the cooked and dry food doled out to the patients comply with the quality norms and nutritional values as stipulated by the National Nutrition Advisory Committee under Government of India.

Every day one committee member will be assigned to check the food preparation for quality and hygiene. The Committee comprises senior doctors and officials of the hospital administration as members.

Of late, the Collector has been receiving complaints on the fall in standard of the food provided to the patients in the hospital. The dissatisfaction over the quality of breakfast is particularly more severe. In specific instances, the complaints have pointed out that the bread supplied to the patients has often been found to be stale.

Further, the patients have also been complaining that they are not receiving the breakfast and food on time, which has affected their adherence to the timings for taking medicines. “We are, thus, making efforts to ensure that proper and good quality food is served by strengthening monitoring mechanisms. The Vigilance Committee will start inspections immediately,” Collector Girish SN said.

The administration is also contemplating to rope in senior and eminent citizens to monitor the diet supply. A committee can be formed of respectable and prominent citizens who will spare some time in a week to check the food quality.

Meanwhile, diet charts have been displayed in every ward and department of the hospital. The patients can get to know the menu on a particular day and compare it with the food served to them.

Cooked food like rice, dal, curries and sauteed vegetables are provided along with dry food as bread loaves, milk, eggs and bananas as per the choice of the patients. Non-vegetarian food is also served on specific days.