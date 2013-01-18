The State Government on Thursday decided to pump in more funds to further strengthen the transmission and distribution network for improved power supply.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary BK Patnaik decided to set up additional 550 grid stations of 33/11 KV capacity each in the next two years at an investment of ` 1,650 crore to strengthen electricity transmission and distribution.

The grid stations will be set up with funding from the State Government, a senior official of Energy Department said. The State Government felt it necessary to strengthen both transmission and distribution network in view of the increasing load on the existing system. While the consumer base of the distribution companies are rapidly increasing due to the massive rural infrastructure programme under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutkaran Yojana (RGGVY), the industrial growth has further necessitated to improve the transmission capacity, the sources added.

Of the 14,856 villages identified for electrification under the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutkaran Yojana, work was completed in 13,456 villages. “The Chief Minister asked the department to complete electrification of the remaining 1,400 villages by March this year,” the official said. Altogether 16.20 lakh out of 27.94 lakh BPL families were provided electricity connection.

According to the meeting, the benefit of the rural electrification programme has not reached villages having population of 100 or more in districts of Puri, Bargarh, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bhadrak districts.

The Chief Minister directed the Energy Department to ensure that electrification of these villages under RGGVY are completed during the 12th Plan period.

Electricity has been provided to 1.30 lakh families under the Biju Gramin Jyoti Yojana and to 1,058 slums under Biju Saharanchal Jyoti Yojana by December-end. Naveen directed to expedite the process to cover the leftout villages and slums within the current plan period.

He also reviewed the ` 2,400 crore capital expenditure (CAPEX) programme undertaken by the distribution companies for strengthening their infrastructure network. Minister of State for Energy Arun Sahu, Development Commissioner JK Mohapatra, Energy Secretary PK Jena and other senior officers of the Energy Department were present.