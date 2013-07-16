Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP’s national campaign committee chairman Narendra Modi’s visit to Puri on Tuesday.

A team of National Security Guards (NSG) and Gujarat police personnel arrived here on Monday and took stock of the security arrangements at the airport along with national general secretary of BJP Dharmendra Pradhan and State unit president KV Singhdeo.

Since Modi gets Z-plus category protection, necessary security arrangement has been made, said a senior police officer in-charge of Puri. Security has also been beefed up at Gundicha and Jagannath temples which the BJP leader is scheduled to visit.

After offering puja to Lord Jagannath at Gundicha temple, Modi will visit Jagannath temple before proceeding to meet Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingh Deb followed by Sankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan peeth. On his way to Puri, Modi is scheduled to stop at Satyabadi to pay tribute to Pancha-Sakha, Singhdeo said.

According to the itinerary, Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik airport by a chartered flight at 9.15 am and proceed directly to Puri. On a purely private visit, Modi will, however, meet State BJP leaders at a hotel in Puri before leaving the holy town.

BJP’s joint in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh landed here ahead of Modi’s visit to facilitate a smooth visit. Singh along with State BJP leaders reviewed the preparations at the airport and met the airport director.

Modi is scheduled to depart from here at 4.45 pm. On his arrival, Modi will be given a grand reception at the airport.

Puri district unit of BJP will give a rousing reception to the Gujarat Chief Minister near Jagannath temple, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said.