There is no sign of a let-up in dengue outbreak in the millennium city as 22 more persons tested positive for the disease on Thursday, taking the total number to 115.

The total number of cases in the State went up to 172 with Khurda accounting for 13 cases, Angul 12, Dhenkanal nine, Ganjam eight, Jajpur five, Jagatsinghpur two and Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Puri one each.

Even as over 90 per cent of the cases are concentrated in areas under two Wards __ 21 and 23 __ the administration said the sanitation drive in the affected pockets were complete and subjected to constant monitoring.

All the open sources and breeding sites of the mosquitoes have either been destroyed or treated. “Along with intensifying surveillance on the sanitised areas, we are now focusing on the household by educating the people as well as undertaking cleanliness operations in the houses and private premises,” Collector Girish SN said.

The positive cases that are coming in could be due to mosquito bites more than four days ago as dengue has an incubation period of 10 days.

“We are hopeful that the number would taper off in the coming days owing to the interventions in the affected region”, Girish said.

The administration has also begun to focus on the bordering wards to prevent the spread of the disease to newer areas.