Tourist alleges harassment

A West Bengal tourist, Debshankar Das, has knocked the doors of the Lokpal alleging harassment and manhandling by some policemen during his recent visit to the pilgrim town Puri.

Das, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, has stated that a rickshawpuller misbehaved with him while he was on his way to Gaudiya Math on June 2.

When he drew the attention of the traffic policemen, they allegedly abused and manhandled him instead of extending help.

He went to Singhdwar Police Station to lodge a complaint, but was given a cold-shoulder.

Das filed a petition with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) too.

In his petition to OHRC, Das said he reported the matter to Puri SP as well as submitted a petition with State Police seeking action against the erring police officials.

The Commission has sought a reply from Puri Police.

However, even 50 days after the incident, his grievance has not been addressed by the police, he said.