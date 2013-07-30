Incessant rain since Sunday evening has compounded the plight of flood victims in Mayurbhanj district.

The affected villagers are finding it hard to cope with the situation as the succour received from the Government hardly meets their requirements.

Jhuma Singh, a widow who has taken shelter on the Baripada-Udala road, said her thatched house was completely damaged and all her belongings were washed away in the flood water of Budhabalanga.

“The administration stopped providing cooked food after two days. I do not have anything left with me,” she said.

Along with Singh’s three-member family, nearly 350 families have taken shelter in tents made of polythene sheets. Though Municipality Chairman Raj Sibnarayan Kisku said they had provided them cooked food and dry food materials, affected villagers alleged the quantity was not sufficient.

Meanwhile, people in northern parts of Balasore district are apprehensive of flood in Subarnarekha

with Chandli dam in Jharkhand releasing its excess water.

While Mayurbhanj has recorded a total 906.88 mm rainfall with an average of 34.88 mm, Balasore district has received over 354 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Though the water level in Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga has receded,

Jalaka was still flowing above its danger mark of 5.5 metre.

A leader from Jaleswar Ashish Das said the dam water would create havoc if the rain does not stop by Tuesday. “Now, the sea is clear and water is being released smoothly. The situation may worsen if the dam opens one more gate,” he said.

Gates of Bankpal and Khadakhai dams in Mayurbhanj district which were opened a couple of days back have been closed and officials said water would not be released from these dams along with three others - Kala, Sunei and Nesa - as of now.

Meanwhile, Balasore Collector Parameswaran B visited the flood prone areas of Baliapal and Bhogarai blocks. He has directed the block and tehsil officials to remain vigilant on the river embankments.