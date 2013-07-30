A family of Palli village under Jagatsinghpur police limits has sought protection from the State Human Rights Commission on Saturday after they received a threat letter from an undertrial prisoner of Allipingal Jail to kill them after his release on bail.

Janardan Swain alias Jubulu had stripped Diptimayee Swain of Palli village and attacked her two children in the absence of her husband on May 4.

He also slashed her arms and after she fell unconscious, he left her in a pool of blood thinking that she was dead. She was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where both

her arms had to be amputated.

Her brother-in-law lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station. Meanwhile, the accused Janardan Swain surrendered before Naugaon police and was produced in court which remanded him in judicial custody.

According to sources, last Monday Janardan sent a letter from Allipingal jail to Diptimayee and her husband Sisir threatening to kill them after being released on bail within 10 days.

Following this, Sisir lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station against Janardan. “As our lives are under threat, we have sought the intervention of SP and State Human Rights Commission. If no one helps us, we along with other villagers would stage demonstration in front of the SP office on August 5,” he said.

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Sanjib Mohanty said they are investigating into the case. “We are ascertaining veracity of the letter,” he added.