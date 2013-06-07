West Bengal and Odisha are likely to resolve the differences over port limits at a stakeholders' meeting in New Delhi June 14, Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) chairman R.P.S. Kahlon said Friday.



"A high-level meeting will be held on June 14 in New Delhi. It will be attended by Ministry of Shipping, Government of Odisha, Government of West Bengal, and representatives from the various ports concerned," Kahlon said on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce event here.



The Odisha government had moved the Supreme Court after the Ministry of Shipping November 2010 extended KoPT's limit covering some portion of Bay of Bengal close to the Odisha border.



The Odisha government contended that trans-loading at the KoPT's identified location at Kanika sands (Odisha)- would impact the cargo flow to ports in Odisha.



Kahlon said the meeting was likely to yield results and provide with a settlement that will be acceptable to all the stakeholders.



"We expect that settlement will be reached in the meeting with acceptable terms to all of us," Kahlon said.



The meeting is taking place after the Supreme Court insisted on an amicable settlement.