The State unit of BJP on Sunday celebrated the appointment of Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as the chairman of party’s election campaign committee with bursting of fire-crackers and beating of drums.

Slogan shouting party workers welcomed the decision by distributing sweets and dancing to the tunes of drumbeats. The state office of the BJP wore a festive look.

Senior party leaders exuded confidence that the party will win 2014 general election under the able and dynamic leadership of Modi. He is the right person to give a direction to the party which was floundering for the last decade, sources in the party said.

Former minister Manmohan Samal, MLA Pratap Sarangi, vice-president Jayanti Padhiary, spokespersons Samir Mohanty and Sajan Sharma, secretary Brugu Baxipatra, Pravati Parida, Niyati Mishra, Khurda district president Sudipta Ray and Krushak Morcha president Mahesh Sahu were among others who participated in celebration.