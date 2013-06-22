Army police of Air Defence College at Golabandha on the outskirts of the city arrested jawan Samir Haldar on Wednesday in connection with death of his wife Geetikia Haldar under suspicious circumstances.

Sadar SDPO, Harihara Pani said Samir, a resident of West Bengal, had married Geetika four years back. After some days, Samir reportedly started torturing her for dowry and a case was registered in this regard in Kolkata. Samir was arrested and later released on the condition that he would not torture his wife. Recently, Samir had shifted to Golabandha where he again started torturing Geetika. Geetika apprised the authorities of AD College, who warned Samir of action.

On Monday, Geetika had soft drink that Samir had bought from a nearby shop. After drinking it, Geetika felt uneasy and called the neighbour and later became unconscious. She was rushed to Army hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She succumbed on Wednesday.

Suspecting that Samir had given poison laced soft drink to Geetika, police registered a case and arrested him.

“Since Samir tortured Geetika, the role of Samir in poisoning the soft drink cannot be ruled out,” said Pani. Action would be initiated against Samir if the autopsy report confirms death due to poisoning, he added.

House Raided

Vigilance sleuths have started investigation into the works of the Berhampur drainage sub-division after it was found that assistant engineer of the sub-division Suresh Patra owns property worth around Rs 2.20 crores.

Berhampur Vigilance SP JN Hansda said basing on the allegations of amassing unaccounted property, raids were conducted on house in the city on Tuesday and property worth around Rs 56 lakhs including Rs 90,000 in cash were seized.

During raid on Wednesday, documents of land, insurance policy for Rs 12 lakhs and another building in Bhubaneswar, besides 400 gram of gold and Rs 68 lakhs as deposits in banks were found. Also a trunk with Rs 27 lakhs in cash was found.