State Government is not sincere in paying compensation to the farmers of Kalahandi who sustained heavy loss due to two consecutive floods and heavy rain, said former minister and president of Samata Kranti Dal of Odisha Braja Kishore Tripathy and former MLA Surendra Patjoshi.

They were speaking at a press conference here on Thursday.

“Ten days after the crops were damaged, assessment is yet to be completed. Foul smell of damaged paddy has filled all the village streets and mandis. The farmers are frustrated,” said Tripathy.

Even after eight days of issue of tokens to farmers in the mandis, paddy brought by farmers has not been weighed and lifted by millers, said Tripathy. He alleged that administration is at the mercy of the millers who are not cooperating.

“There is no coordination between the Irrigation and Agriculture departments. Besides, the Indravati project authority delayed the release of water to the canals by one month for the summer crop. The water was released in January and therefore the harvesting could not be completed even by mid-June,” he added.

Adding to the farmers’ problems, the procurement process and opening of mandis were also delayed by the Government.

Tripathy said the Government should ensure that in the farmers get proper price at the mandis.

Besides, in lieu of damaged Paddy in the field and the threshing ground, a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre should be paid, he added.