The Justice M B Shah Commission, probing illegal mining, on Friday set up a committee for physical verification of the boundaries of mines.

“The committee will comprise seven members, including a representative from the commission,” Justice Shah told reporters on the third day of the hearing here. The committee will have members from the State Government, Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and a representative of the lessee whose area is to be verified. Thirty mining firms have been allowed by the commission for physical verification of their lease boundaries. The lessees have been instructed to deposit the cost of this fresh survey with the Government.

The decision for fresh boundary survey came following objections by almost all lessees who have appeared before the commission to the differential geographical positioning system (DGPS) map prepared by the State Government for determination of boundary of mining areas.

On Friday, only 27 out of 54 mining firms summoned could be heard. Representing the mining community, the Federation of Indian Minerals Industries (FEMI) appeared in the morning session and responded to the queries raised by the commission on excess production of minerals, mining without statutory clearances, implementation of mining plan and notifications issued by the Government from time to time.