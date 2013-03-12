The youth and students’ wings of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demonstrated in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday demanding action against Congress MP Bhakta Charan Das for allegedly recommending that Mahalinga Anchalika near Dharamgarh should be made a centre for the Plus-Two examination. They alleged that question papers were leaked from that college.

The youth and student activists went in a procession from the BJD headquarters and shouted slogans. They also alleged that Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh had also recommended that Karlamunda College in the district should be made a centre. Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Byomakesh Ray and Biju Yuva Janata Dal general secretary Bijay Nayak warned that the agitation would be intensified if action was not taken against the guilty.