Protesting the State Government's apathy towards them, the agriculture engineering students of OUAT are on strike for the last five days. They are demanding restructuring of the agriculture engineering service cadre in light of other engineering cadres of the State and creation of more posts to recruit fresh agriculture engineering graduates at the block level.

The students said Government should create additional posts under Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Horticulture, Soil Conservation and Watershed Mission.

Seeking appointment of one agricultural engineer in each block, they said though entry level posts of other engineering streams has been upgraded to be on par with the high ranking officials, nothing has been done for agriculture engineers.