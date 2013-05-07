The State Government on Monday ordered a probe into the mob attack on Begunia police station on Sunday. The Khurda Collector and the IG (central) have been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident as early as possible.

The body of Hemant Nayak, who was picked up by the police for questioning, was found hanging from a tree. Enraged people torched the police station following the incident. The inquest would be done again.

Meanwhile, the inspector-in-charge of the Begunia police station has been transferred. Collector Roopa Mishra visited the police station. Nayak’s family has, however, approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking an independent probe into the death.

The Congress alleged that use of police for political purpose has rendered the force directionless, resulting in such incidents. As the police are being used for settling scores, it has gone out of control of the State Government, senior party leader Narasingh Mishra said. He demanded exemplary punishment to the guilty officials.

The number of such incidents during the last 13 years speaks about the manner in which the Home department is being run by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mishra said and added that it has exposed his inefficiency. The guilty police officials should be arrested immediately and murder cases lodged against them, he said.