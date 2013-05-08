In a huge relief to the locals, police chased and shot dead Arjun Sahu, Odisha commander of the dreaded Pahadi Cheetah gang, during a marriage party early on Tuesday. On a tip-off that Sahu was attending the marriage function at the remote Tangarga village of Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district close to Jharkhand border, police rushed to the spot. Sahu was then chased till the nearby Hutupani forest before he fell to the bullets. Search was on for his accomplice. Three weeks ago, the gang, led by Sahu, had brutally killed four persons, including a schoolboy.

Sundargarh SP Sanjeev Arora said Sahu was Pahadi Cheetah’s Odisha commander and second-in-command of the outfit after his brother Dilip Sahu. A 9 mm (US made) pistol, eight live bullets, two loaded magazines and six mobile phones were seized from him. Sahu, 20, was a school dropout. A native of Palkot in Gumla district of Jharkhand, he was initiated into the crime world at an early age and climbed up the ladder fast. Sahu, as a juvenile, was arrested in January 2011 after a camp was busted at Kurapani forest and arms and ammunition were seized. He managed to escape from the juvenile observation home at Rourkela.

Investigators said so far 11 murder cases were registered against him in Odisha and Jharkhand. He was involved in 33 cases of heinous crimes, including murder for extortion and loot in both the States. Sahu’s elimination came as a huge relief for the Sundargarh police after his gang had gunned down four villagers on April 16 night.

The outfit had unleashed a reign of terror on the border areas of the district. On February 3 and 8, police had killed two members of the outfit. A day later, the gang killed two villagers, calling them police informers.