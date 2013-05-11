Commissionerate status for Berhampur-Chatrapur is under active consideration said Prakash Mishra, Director General of Police (DGP) here on Friday. Mishra was here on a one-day visit and interacted with the elites and leaders of various organisations at the district police office in the city.

Later, speaking to newsmen, he said in spite of vacancies the police department is determined to serve the people with sincerity and integrity. Steps have been taken to fill up the vacancies and 537 sub-inspectors would be recruited soon, he added.

Mishra said besides curbing Maoist activities, police are taking steps to win confidence of people.