The 12-hour bandh called by the All India Chemists and Druggists’ Association led to closure of medicine shops across Sundargarh district on Friday.

The members of Sundargarh unit of the association led by president LB Panigrahi and secretary S Mohanty took out a procession and submitted a memorandum to the Collector. A similar memorandum was also submitted to the ADM in Rourkela.

The Association's joint secretary Ajay Kumar Sharma said they bandh was called to protest unjustified changes in the Drugs (Control) Act. They demanded the prevailing margin of the trade to be kept in tact in the drug policy of 2013. Other demands included redressal of issues plaguing pharmacists and preventing the entry of FDI in retail drug business.

Jeypore: Patients had a tough time in Koraput district due to closure of medicine stores. Medical officials said patients in different hospitals particularly in Korpaut and Jeypore district hospitals were found running from pillar to post for medicines. Patients were left at the mercy of Jana Aushadhi medicine stores in hospitals but those did nit have enough stock.

However, the doctors managed to provide medicines from the hospital sources throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported due to shortage of medicines, they added.

Over 200 medicine and drug distribution agencies are working in the district.

Dhenkanal: Members of Dhenkanal Chemists and Druggist Association staged a demonstration and sat on a dharna in front of the Collectorate in support of the nationwide bandh.

Medicine stores remained closed across the district. All Odisha Chemist and Druggist Association leader Bikram Pany and district leader Dillip Mishra led the agitators.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Laxmiprasad Mohapatra said they had procured life saving drugs from medicine stores earlier.