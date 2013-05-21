The State Government made a policy resolution to provide additional fund over and above the normal assistance of Rs15 crore to each district covered under Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana (GGY).

“Additional allocation of funds would be decided by the Government from time to time taking gram panchayat as a unit. During 2013-14, additional funds amounting to ` 75 crore will be distributed basing on the requirements of the gram panchayats in each district,” the resolution issued by the Panchayati Raj department said.

The GGY, a State sponsored programme, was launched in 11 districts not covered under the Centrally assisted Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) to meet the critical gap in infrastructure development.

After inclusion of Bargarh district under BRGF in the last fiscal, the number of GGY districts has gone up to 10.

The objective of the Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana is to provide additional assistance for infrastructure development of Bijili, Sadak and Pani (electrification, roads and water supply).

The districts covered under GGY are Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri.

Since rural electrification programme is covered under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutkaran Yojana (RGGVY) and Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana, only proposals like street lighting at places of mass congregation, electrification of Government residential and non-residential schools will be taken up under Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana, the resolution said.

However, an undertaking from the gram panchayat or the institution concerned for meeting the recurring expenses such as energy charges, repair and maintenance of electrical equipments is required before undertaking such programmes.

Funds allocated under GGY can be used for replacement of burnt transformers, upgradation of transformers and replacement of conductors of 11-KV and 33-KV lines.

Claiming that most of the rural roads in the targeted districts have been covered to cement concrete roads under Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana, the resolution stated that further assistance under the State scheme should be utilised for strengthening inter-village and intra-village roads during the 12th Plan period.

“Maximum emphasis should be laid on works such as renovation/excavation of village tanks, strengthening of embankments with turfing/stone pitching, construction of water harvesting structure, field channels and similar projects enhancing irrigation facility and quality of rural life,” the resolution said.

Presently, each GGY district is provided financial assistance of ` 15 crore per annum.

The list of projects to be sanctioned for each district will be prepared from the proposals sanctioned by the gram sabhas.

The panchayat samiti will prioritise the list of projects for approval of the district collectors.