Intensifying its campaign for special category state (SCS) status for Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday appealed to all the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) to pass resolutions supporting the demand.

“We appeal to all PRIs and ULBs and all sections of the people to support the demand of special category State status for Odisha,” BJD vice-president and Panchayati Raj Minister Kalpataru Das told mediapersons here on Monday.

The BJD has requested the PRIs and ULBs to call a meeting on May 31 and June 1 respectively to pass a resolution supporting the demand. Only Central neglect to Odisha will be discussed at these meetings, he said and appealed to the panchayat institutions and ULBs in control of the Congress to pass such resolutions in the interest of the State.

The State Assembly had already passed a unanimous resolution supporting the demand. The BJD would hand over memorandums with signature of about one crore people supporting the demand to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 9 at a public meeting, BJD general secretary and Agriculture Minister Debi Prasad Mishra said. BJD youth wing president Sanjay Dasburma said massive human chains would be held at prominent places of the State on June 7, marking culmination of the party’s signature campaign.

Das said there would be special meetings and candle light processions in every gram panchayats to make people aware about BJD’s demand on May 31, while ULBs will organise such programme on June 1. Different panchayat samitis will hold special meetings and take out candle light processions at block headquarters on June 3, Das said.