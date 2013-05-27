Unbelievable but true. Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), the only Government-run cancer hospital of Odisha, does not have an X-ray or an ultrasound unit.

The institution is not even comparable to a district headquarters hospital (DHH) in terms of basic medical infrastructure facilities. Yet, the State Government leaves no platform to brag about its efforts to elevate the hospital to an apex centre of excellence.

The misery of the hospital, that is the sole refuge for patients not only of the State but also neighbouring Chhattishgarh, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal, in fact has been wrought on by years of negligence and apathy both at the Government and administration-level. While the Central Government has pumped in huge amounts of money, utilisation of funds have been mired in incompetence.

The latest case in point is return of ` 1.26 crore, accrued as interest on the `3 crore grant by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry in 2006 for purchase of a CT simulator unit. The machine could not be procured even after seven years, prompting the Union Ministry to withdraw the amount. Thankfully, the principal grant amount has recently been handed over to the appointed agency for procurement of the CT Scan machine. Else, this too would have had to be returned. “Is it not laughable that the AHRCC could not procure a CT scan machine, that is vital for cancer diagnosis, even though the money had been lying unused for seven years?” rued a doctor.

The situation does not end here. While linear accelerators (LINACs) are a norm in present-day radiotherapy, the AHRCC makes do with more than 18-year-old Cobalt machines that have outlived their life-span of 15 years. As a result, the inaccuracies in targeting tumours notwithstanding, patients are being exposed to high levels of toxicity, sources admitted.

There is no MRI unit in the hospital while the Gamma Camera in the Nuclear Medicine wing has been decommissioned.

The hospital authorities have, however, put up a brave face stating that steps are being taken to procure the equipment. “The `3 crore for the CT simulator unit has been handed over to the HLL, which is setting up an integrated complex where it would be installed along with two LINACs”, said director Prof S K Giri.

But doubts still persist as the CT simulator unit has undergone substantial cost escalation over the years.