Security forces in Koraput and Malkangiri districts have been put on high alert following the Maoist attack on a convoy of Congress leaders during the party’s Parivartan Rally in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur district on Saturday, killing at least 25 people including Congress leaders Nand Kumar Patel and Mahendra Karma.

The attack took place near Darbha Ghat when Congress leaders were returning from the rally. With intelligence inputs stating that Maoists from the neighbouring State may sneak into Malkangiri and Koraput districts, additional forces were mobilised to these districts on Sunday. All areas under KBK regions have been put under high alert.

Sources said Darbha Ghat where the attack took place is a few kms away from Ramgiri forest in Koraput district bordering Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Two companies of para-military forces are already camping in Odisha side. Intelligence sources on Sunday said with security forces in Chhattisgarh launching a manhunt to nab the Maoists following the Jagdalpur attack, there is possibility of influx of the ultras to Ramigir, Kundra, Kotpad, Kiang, Mohupadar, Haldikund, Padmapur and some villages in Malkangiri.

Sources said top cops of neighbouring Bastar are in constant touch with their counterparts in KBK region as they feel that Maoists can easily sneak into Odisha.

Patrolling has been intensified in the region and every vehicle entering Koraput and Malkangiri are being frisked.

Koraput DIG SD Singh on Sunday held meetings with State armed forces and para-military forces in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada and over 1,000 armed personnel have been mobilised to these areas.

Singh said State’s border with Chhattisgarh have been sealed and combing operation is on at all vulnerable points.