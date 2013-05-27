The five-year-old tiger that walked into Nandankanan Zoological Park on April 30 and is lodged in the White Tiger Safari ever since has left the animal park authorities sulking. For a different reason though. The last four weeks of its stay has not only led to to shut-down of the White Tiger Safari, but also other safaris of the zoo.

The White Tiger Safari being the major attraction for the tourists, its temporary closure has affected the inflow. Citicon Service Private Ltd, the firm which has been outsourced, is under such financial stress that it has written to the zoo authorities seeking waiver of monthly payment.

There are four safaris in the zoo __ the White Tiger, Lion, Bear and Herbivorous. However, it is the White Tiger Safari which is key to all four. Most of the visitors who come in to see the safaris first head to the White Tiger Safari. On an average, 800 tourists visit the tiger safari on a daily basis. On holidays, the number soars to 1,200.

“Most of them take a combined package. First the White Tiger Safari and then the rest. For the last four weeks, visitors are not interested in lion, bear or herbivore safaris since they cannot see the white tigers,” said an official of Citicon Service Private Ltd. What’s worse, the zoo officials have no option but to keep the straying tiger, which they badly want to keep, in the safari since they have not received any orders from Chief Wildlife Warden’s office for its transfer to an enclosure.

Although the technical committee, which met earlier this month, had recommended that the large cat be transferred into an off-exhibit enclosure, it necessitates an order from CWW Janardan Dibakar Sharma who, so far, has remained silent on the matter.

The closure of the White Tiger Safari has meant that Citicon has failed to make a revenue since April 30. As per the contract, with Nandankanan Zoo, the firm is supposed to pay a sum of `4.5 lakh on a monthly basis towards the fees. “We have already written to the Deputy Director seeking reconsideration of the payment since there is no earning at all,” the official added.