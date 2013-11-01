The district administration has estimated the damage due to the flood and cyclone at Rs 429.37 crore. It submitted the assessment report to the Central team led by Rasmi Goel on Thursday.

The team visited villages in Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri and Puri Sadar that were affected by the twin calamities. They also went to Sanapatana, Ipakuda, Gabakund and Arakhakuda villages located near the Chilika lake. The team members expressed concern over large number of families taking shelter on the roadside.

In Puri, they went to Chakratirtha fishermen colony and low-lying slum areas where the extent of cyclone damage was extensive. Brahmagiri legislator Sanjay Das Burma submitted a memorandum to the Central team demanding more financial assistance for the affected people and a permanent solution to the drainage problem.

According to the estimate, village roads worth Rs 41 crore have been damaged, houses Rs 41 crore and irrigation network Rs 23 crore while crop loss was pegged at Rs 40 crore. Damage to panchayati raj institutions was worth Rs 64 crore and fisheries sector Rs 73 crore. Educational buildings worth Rs 17 crore were damaged and Puri civic body suffered a loss of Rs 19 crore.