Even as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday announced interim relief of `1,000 crore for flood and cyclone-hit Odisha, the State Government continued with its stand of Central neglect by questioning the timing of the announcement.

The Prime Minister could have announced the interim relief immediately after the cyclone as is done for other States, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kalpataru Das said. The Prime Minister also announced interim relief of Rs 1,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh where the damage was much less than Odisha, Das said.

“We hope that the Centre announces assistance for the State soon based on the two memoranda submitted by the State Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Delhi trip, scheduled on Monday, has been cancelled. Naveen was scheduled to meet the Prime Minister to take up the issue of delay in release of Central assistance.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Surya Narayan Patro on Saturday met Union Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh in New Delhi and requested that three lakh Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) houses be sanctioned for cyclone and flood-hit people. The State Government had submitted two memoranda to the Centre for Rs 4,242 crore and Rs 1,583 crore, besides demanding `7,769 crore for reconstruction activities under different Central schemes.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has, however, welcomed the release of Central assistance by the Centre. The NDA government at the Centre had released `828 crore for the State after the 1999 super-cyclone, OPCC president Jaydev Jena said and asked the State Government to concentrate on restoration measures instead of playing politics over the issue. Union Minister of State for Programme Implementation Srikant Jena said the Chief Minister should immediately constitute all- party committees to take charge of relief measures.