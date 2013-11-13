Jeypore bandh total

Express News Service By

Jeypore bandh called by district Congress unit on Tuesday in protest against increasing law and order problem in the State was total despite the ban imposed by the district administration on public meeting and use of microphone.

Normal life was thrown out of gear as business establishments, banks and industrial units remained closed. Hundreds of Congress workers led by former MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati blocked main roads by burning tyres and staging dharna.

They also formed human chains at various places. Many Government and private buses along with trucks were stranded on Koraput-Raipur road till evening.

Even the weekly tribal market at Jeypore remained closed due to demonstrations and tribals had to return with empty hands.

Bahinipati and District Congress Committee president Minakhi Bahinipati later told media persons that the State Government has no moral right to continue in the wake of large scale atrocities on women.

“Korpaut MP, Jeypore MLA and Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda should be booked for their alleged involvement in the killing of Tikiri teacher Itishree Pradhan,” they demanded.