Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) has always been in the news for wrong reasons.

In August, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had ordered closure of two power plants of Bhushan Energy Limited (BEL), a subsidiary of BSL.

In fact, in the past three years, the Board had ordered closure of the two power plants of BEL twice over violation of pollution norms.

According to official reports, the Board had last issued closure notice to BEL on August 12 this year. The power plants - 150 MW each - were then closed for over a month.

Prior to this, a similar notice was served on the power plants on October 12, 2011. The Board officials had alleged that the plants’ chimneys were not functioning properly and untreated water from the plants were being diverted to Kisinda nullah. Then, the power plants had remained closed for one month.

On Wednesday, one person died and 30 others were critically injured when a fire broke out at blast furnace No 2 of Bhushan Steel Plant at Meramunduli.

The State Government ordered closure of the blast furnace.