A two-member team of National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed its displeasure over the manner in which the state government handled the murder case of a primary school teacher at Tikiri in Rayagada district.

The team members, Hemalata Kheria and Manasi Pradhan, discussed the issue with chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) Lopamudra Buxipatra.They maintained that the SCW should play a more active role on issues concerning women and also put pressure on the administration to ensure justice for the victims.

The SCW was asked to ensure that all cases filed before it be disposed of in a timely manner and complainants be given financial compensation at the earliest. Later, the NCW team members left for Delhi.