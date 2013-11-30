Two security personnel were killed during an encounter with Maoists in Sunabeda area of Odisha's Nuapada district, police said today.

The gun battle took place when personnel of CRPF, District Voluntary Force and special police officers were carrying out an operation in dense forest near Datutola and Dhekunpani villages last evening, they said.

Two security personnel identified as Prakash Rout (constable in DVF) and Devendra Dharua (SPO) lost their lives in the exchange of fire, they said adding both belonged to Nuapada district.

Prakash Rout had joined DVF about 5 years back whereas Devendra Dharua joined as SPO about 3 years ago.

Additional force was rushed to the area where combing operation was intensified, they said.