Over 15,000 habitations of the State are yet to be provided all-weather connectivity under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Thirteen years after the massive infrastructure project was launched, the State Government has provided well-paved weather-proof roads to 14,001 habitations.

The project was launched with the objective to improve the rural transportation system which in turn would promote rural economy and commercial trade. The increase in the economic activities in the rural areas would ensure employment generation and increase in the income level of the rural population.

The initial target was to connect all habitations with a population of more than 1000 within three years that means by 2002. Villages having 500 or more but less than 1,000 population were planned to be connected with weather-poof roads by the end of 10th Plan in 2007.

As per the latest status report of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), 36 habitations with more than 1,000 population are still out of the reach of the rural connectivity programme under PMGSY.

Even after the end of the 11th Plan, 15,019 habitations including 1,221 villages with more than 500 and less than 1,000 population, 5,018 habitations with more than 250 and less than 500 population and 8,744 habitations with less than 250 and more than 100 population are yet to be covered under the infrastructure programme.

As per the initial estimate, the State had 50,098 habitations out of which 21,078 habitations were connected with all-weather roads. The remaining 29,020 rural roads were supposed to be covered under the programme by the end of the 11th Plan in 2012.

With initial hiccups, the project implementation was very impressive till 2008-09. The performance of the State was very poor in the subsequent two financial years. The State could not complete a single road project in 2010-11.

Expressing his displeasure over tardy progress of the project, Union Minister for Rural Development in a recent communication to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised to increase the strength of the project implementation units (PIUs) as 2,048 road projects sanctioned till March, 2011 remain incomplete.

The Chief Minister had given a target to the Rural Development department to construct 3,000 km of road during the current financial year. If the Department could achieve a similar annual target, it will take another five years to provide all-weather connectivity to all the habitations, official sources said.

