A student of a private engineering college died and another sustained injuries after their bike hit a road-side tree near Janta Maidan here late Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Srinivas Rao, a BTech student of a private engineering college in the City. Rao was returning home with a friend on his bike when he is believed to have hit the tree after losing control over the vehicle. The pillion rider regained consciousness during the wee hours and found Rao in a distressed condition and called the police. Rao was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He belonged to Jatni. Chandrasekharpur police said Rao suffered serious injuries in the mishap but with nobody to notice him in the night, it proved fatal.