Expressing concern over slow pace of execution of the rural connectivity programme under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Union Minister for Rural Development Jairam Ramesh on Thursday offered to assist the State Government in road construction.

Apart from the present work load of about ` 6000 crore, the State has to construct 13,500 km new roads and upgrade 7,500 km under PMGSY.

“I feel that partnering with central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) will help expedite the completion of PMGSY roads in next two-three years. If the State Government is willing, my Ministry will take this proposal forward,” Ramesh wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In his October 8 letter to the Chief Minister, Ramesh had intimated the approval of the pre-empowered committee of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) about 881 road projects covering 2982 km at an estimated cost of ` 1493 crore.

While expressing the Ministry’s readiness to sanction more projects, the Union Minister said he is constrained by the fact that the execution capacity of the State is very limited.

Ramesh’s proposal to the State Government for partnering with CPSUs for execution of PMGSY came after his recent discussion with State Government officials and senior officers of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) about the possibility of such an arrangement. “CPWD is willing to partner with the Odisha Government to execute the PMGSY projects in the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Balangir,” Ramesh said.

The State Government is free to have such an arrangement with CPWD for other districts, he said adding, the administrative charges will be borne by the Centre on the basis of a tripartite agreement.

“A similar arrangement is in place in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura. The West Bengal Government is going to partner with two CPSUs for execution of PMGSY projects in three IAP districts,” Ramesh said.

The Centre had sanctioned road projects worth ` 2445.75 crore for construction of 5189 km during 2012-13. The Ministry had also sanctioned projects worth ` 1067 crore for development of 1184 km rural road in the current financial year.

The State Government has a similar arrangement with the Centre for implementation of the rural electrification programme under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutkaran Yojana (RGGVY).

Three central PSUs - PGCIL, NTPC and NHPC - are involved in the massive rural electrification programme in the State.