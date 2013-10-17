A group of youths in Namatagiri village under Panikoili police limits in the district has emerged real life heroes during devastating Phailin and consequent flood. They saved six people including three women from drowning in three separate incidents.

In the first incident on Monday, the youths were standing on a terrace when they saw a couple along with their child coming on a motorcycle being swept away by the strong current of river Budha, a tributary of river Baitarani.

They rushed to the spot and rescued Pradyumna Sahu, his wife and their five year old daughter without taking help from police or fire brigade. The youths then admitted the family to the local government hospital and arranged a vehicle for them to go home.

Sahu, a resident of Haladia village in neighbouring Kendrapara district, was returning home from Jajpur headquarters town thorough Panikoili when the mishap occurred. He was not aware that the road was flooded.

“Namatagiri village youths saved our lives. They rescued us from drowning without taking any help from the Government machineries. My family will remain grateful to them,” said Sahu. The youths also recovered the motorcycle and handed it over to Sahu.

In another incident, the youths rescued a tribal woman, Santi Munda, while she was being swept away by the flood water in their locality on Monday evening.

The same night, the youths saved two motorcyclists from being swept away near their village. The motorcyclists, Biswajit Das (24) and Sandip Kumar Das (26) of Rajkanika area of Kendrapara, were on their way to Panikoili from Jajpur. They were not aware that Panikoili-Ankula road was submerged under two feet water.